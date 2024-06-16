Cooling center opening, more expected as heat wave hits

*Above video: Swimming safety tips*

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) — As an intense and extended heat wave approaches Northeast Ohio, the Grafton Village Fire Department stated Sunday a cooling center is opening Monday through Saturday at 1013 Chestnut Street.

NWS: Excessive Heat Watch for the entire state of Ohio, ‘dangerously hot conditions’

“Cool refuge. Enjoy air conditioning, water and snacks, fire officials said.

Other local communities say they’re making plans to open cooling center as the heat wave ramps up Monday.

