Cooling center opening up ahead of hot temperatures, steamy conditions

Temperatures are rising this week and the City of Atlanta is opening cooling centers.

On Father’s Day Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said a few isolated showers are likely during the second half of the day.

Those isolated showers may bring humid conditions.

With temperatures on the rise, the City of Atlanta announced on Friday that it is opening cooling centers.

The center was open on Saturday and it will be open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center is located at Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center located at 98 WM Holmes Borders Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Water will be provided to residents while in the cooling center.

