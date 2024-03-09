Cooler temps and scattered storms are expected overnight

The Sunshine State has hit its first 90-degree day of the year.

The last time Central Florida had 90-degree weather in March was 1905!

A front will move across Central Florida overnight, bringing a few storms in.

Rain will likely be over, the north of Interstate-4 before midnight, overnight in Orlando and then in Brevard and Osceola Counties later on Sunday.

Sunday temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will also be dry in the late morning and afternoon.

