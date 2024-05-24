Cooler with one more storm before warm-up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday Utah! Thanks to a cold front that has worked its way through, it will be a cooler day with highs that run about 10-15 degrees cooler compared to what we had yesterday in northern Utah.

That will result in highs ranging in the 50s and 60s for most. In southern Utah, the cooling won’t be as magnified with temperatures running slightly cooler than yesterday — 60s and 70s for most. In southern Utah, skies will be mostly sunny while northern Utah gets a mix of sun and clouds as we hold onto a slight chance of showers. If we see any wet weather up north, showers will generally favor the high terrain.

Child who drove toy tractor into Beaver Co. river ID’d as son of rodeo star Spencer Wright









Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with lows that drop into the 30s and 40s for most across the state. Places like St. George will see an overnight low in the 50s.

Through the first half of our Friday, we’ll see mostly quiet skies with temperatures that rebound a bit. Instead of highs running about 10-15 degrees below average, we’ll be closer to 3-5 degrees below average. By the afternoon though, clouds will begin to increase with our next storm that will drop in between Friday night into Saturday. Between the second half of Friday through the first half of Saturday our storm system will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of the state.

By late Saturday, the chance of wet weather will begin to go down as high pressure starts to build in from the west. On Sunday, we’ll check in with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near or slightly below average. By Memorial Day, we’ll see sunshine and warm temperatures. Most will top out in the 60s and 70s up north while southern Utah gets 70s and 80s. St. George will be back in the 90s by Memorial Day. The calm skies and warming temperatures will likely continue through the middle of next week!

Today will bring below average temperatures and we have one more system set to move through before warming up by Memorial Day.

We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the latest developments on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.