Cooler with lingering showers for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a showery start to the work week, we will stay a bit unsettled today. Following the passage of a cold front that prompted showers and thunderstorms, spotty showers will remain possible for our Tuesday as the system driving the front today slowly tracks to the east and exits the state.

The bottom line? A series of systems will keep us unsettled through most of this week and keep temperatures cooler.

Northern Utah, especially the Wasatch Back and northeastern Utah, will once again be the emphasis, but the best chance of showers will be for areas east of I-15 and north of I-70. Outside of any developing showers, skies for most will be partly cloudy and winds will continue to be breezy.

It feels very spring-like today, as we are running on the cooler side with daytime highs about five to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. In northern Utah we’ll see mainly 50s and 60s, while in southern Utah we’ll see a mix of 60s and 70s while southernmost and easternmost Utah see highs in the 70s and 80s. A bit of a cool down for St. George today, with a high of 80 ahead.

For the middle of the week, we’ll see a brief break in the action with calmer skies and more seasonal temperatures, as the 70s make a brief return to the Wasatch Front. The calm won’t last too long with another weak system set to clip the state on Thursday to bring more shower potential and temperatures on the cooler side again with low to mid-60s expected.

We’ll stay a little unsettled as we move into the beginning of the weekend, however, temperatures will be a bit closer to seasonal norms across the board before high pressure looks to build in by early next week.

We’ll keep you forewarned as we monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

