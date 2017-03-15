Cooler Filled With '5 Very Large Bags of Marijuana' Donated to Goodwill Store

Washington police officers responded when a local Goodwill store reported a cooler someone had donated that was filled with marijuana.

Read: Lost and Found: Person Leaves a Bag of Marijuana in Police Department Parking Lot

"They were going through donated items," said Debbie Willis of the Monroe Police Department. "They found a cooler, and they opened the lid, and there were five very large bags of marijuana."

She told InsideEdition.com the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of marijuana, with street value of approximately $24,000.

Willis explained that Goodwill employees believe the cooler was dropped off Monday night, but, "they’re not exactly sure how it was donated."

Officers are continuing to investigate surveillance footage in hopes of finding the cooler's former owner.

"There’s lots of people claiming, 'I think that’s my cooler’ [on social media],'" Willis joked. "But the possibility of us knowing really who did it is very small."

Read: Woman Allegedly Hides Marijuana in Child's Lunch Box as She's Pulled Over by Cops

It is legal to carry up to one ounce of marijuana in Washington state. However, Willis explained the cooler contained nearly 60 ounces of the substance.

Watch: Goodwill Staff Finds $8,000 in Shirt Donated by Woman Who Didn't Know Husband Was Saving

Related Articles: