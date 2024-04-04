Cooler, dryer air returns to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler and drier air returning to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

This Thursday morning, First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clearing skies with temperatures in the 50s for the morning commute.

Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 70s, and it will be a bit breezy with northwesterly winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

It will be chilly Thursday night will lows dropping into the 40s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44

FRIDAY: Cool morning, sunny. High 71/Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70/Low 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 74/Low 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 84/Low 63

