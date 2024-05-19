Cool temps and a break from the rain in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Put the umbrellas away for the remainder of the weekend. Pleasant conditions expected Sunday for New Yorkers with temps at seasonable levels in the lower 70s and cooler along some coastal areas, in the 60s.

A dry and warming trend will be present for much of next week as high pressure takes control and the jet stream lifts well north. Summer warmth returns with 80-degree temps likely Tuesday through Thursday.

The next batch of rain is not due to arrive until the second half of Thursday and dry out before the work week comes to an end.

