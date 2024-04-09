'So cool!' - North Jersey turns out to experience the solar eclipse

Hello, darkness, our old friend.

North Jersey turned out Monday for the majesty of a near-total solar eclipse.

From the shores of the Hudson River to the Great Falls in Paterson to the banks of the Delaware, schoolkids and amateur astronomers and random passersby stopped to watch the celestial sky show — with enthusiasm and wonder easily burning through some pesky clouds.

"It looks like someone took a bite out of the sun," Rachel Miranda, who was visiting the Bergen County Zoo in Paramus, told her 4-year-old, Asher Polisson.

Victoria Lawrence and her boyfriend, Luis Cruz, of Newark, were among the thousands to watch the eclipse from Liberty Science Center, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Jersey City.

As skies dimmed, two red wolves frolicked in their enclosure — a bit unusual, zookeepers said, as the animals are usually active only at dusk or nighttime. The wolf brothers were running around by 2:45 p.m. as the eclipse advanced.

By 3:25 p.m., the peak of the eclipse locally, the sun was all but gone, save for a thin red sliver. The skies turned a dim, spectral gray and the air cooled.

'It's disappearing!'

“It’s disappearing," chanted the middle schoolers at Rockaway Valley School in Boonton Township, in Morris County. "So cool!”

New Jersey wasn't lucky enough to be in the path of totality, like spots in northeast Pennsylvania or upstate New York, where hundreds of thousands flocked to see the fiery corona of the sun appear as the moon completely obscured our star. The full eclipse was visible in the U.S. in an arc that stretched from Texas into the Midwest and up through northern Vermont and Maine.

Still, about 90% of the sun was obscured in the Garden State, providing what for many was a once-in-a-lifetime show. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't occur until 2044 and the next one visible from New Jersey won't arrive until May 1, 2079. The state saw its last partial eclipse seven years ago.

At Rockaway Valley School, kids watched the eclipse with a donated telescope but also spent the morning creating DIY viewers. "Don’t look directly at the sun, and have fun!" fifth-grader Josie Chen offered sagely.

Students observe the eclipse during a viewing party at Rockaway Valley School in Boonton Township.

Sky-gazers gathered at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, the Great Falls in Paterson, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in western Jersey and myriad schools, parks, backyards and downtowns in between, their eyes sheathed by protective glasses, with telescopes and smartphones (preferably protected by the proper filters) aimed skyward.

At the Great Falls, memories of a lifetime

Tammi Hajbi pulled her three children out of school Monday so they could witness the total solar eclipse at the Great Falls.

“It means a lot to do something as a family,” said the Woodland Park mom. “It’s a lot better than watching it on TV.”

At least 150 people were gathered at the Falls on McBride Avenue, as of 2:30 p.m., to observe the start of the event. The moon slowly began to show as a dark shape advancing from the bottom of the sun's face.

Park guides handed out pinhole viewers to children who did not have eclipse glasses. The public library also set up a bookmobile in the parking lot.

“I see a little sliver,” Lakeisha Jones of Paterson said as the show began.

A sky party in Hasbrouck Heights

The Hasbrouck Heights Free Public Library celebrated with an Eclipse Day Party with over 150 people and events for kids including arts and crafts, writing letters to astronauts, temporary tattoos and a bounce house.

“We thought this would be a really great way to connect with the community,” said Library Director Mimi Hui. “For some of them, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The library provided attendees with special eclipse glasses while their stock lasted and had a shaded area where people could watch the sky. For those who didn’t have eclipse glasses or did not want to look at the sun directly, the library rented a truck outfitted with screens that streamed live NASA footage of the eclipse.

Nine-year-old ReginaMaria Trujillo of Bogota excitedly pointed to the sky when she put on her glasses and took a look at the eclipse for the first time.

"It's really cool, because I've never seen the solar eclipse before," said ReginaMaria. "I have these cool glasses, and I can just look up and I can see half the sun is just cut off."

It's an experience the family will remember forever, said her mother, Regina Trujillo.

"It really brings the community together, and it's very family-friendly," she said. "It's really nice to see everyone loving science."

Overflow crowds at Liberty Science Center

Janasia Moore, 10, of Staten Island, New York, looks through her eclipse glasses, Monday, April 8, 2024, at Liberty Science Center, in Jersey City.

In Jersey City, so many people packed Liberty Science Center to watch the eclipse from the museum garden that visitors were directed to an overflow NJ Transit lot. A line to get in stretched for several blocks. Once inside the center, patrons received a pair of eclipse glasses in what was billed as “New Jersey's Largest Astronomy Party.”

Jeffrey Peyser came from Montclair with his two kids, Nina, 10, and Noah, 8. “The kids got off from school," Peyser said. "We got our glasses. They love following astronomy.” Added Nina, “It’s exciting. It doesn’t happen often. This is going to be a cool sighting.”

Little Ferry resident Karina Munoz, meanwhile, came with her mom, Maribel Munoz, and their friend Mario Lisboa, who lives in Jersey City, to see the first eclipse for the last two in the group. The next one will not be for decades, so they didn't want to miss it.

"Who knows what tomorrow holds,” Karina Munoz said.

The crowd counted down from 10 to one as the eclipse reached its greatest extent. Once the peak passed, people began filing out quickly. Jonas Guerrero, who lives in Jersey City, said he had been counting down to this moment for the past two years. Knowing the event was coming, he had designed a pair of sneakers for Ewing Athletics called the Eclipse. It was released Monday, and Guerrero wore a pair while he watched the real thing up above.“This was a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said. “It was an amazing experience. It won’t happen again until 2044, when I am in my 60s. It was the perfect time.”

