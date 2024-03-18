Cool doughnuts, an array of workout options: Check out these new North Jersey businesses

NorthJersey.com, the Daily Record and the New Jersey Herald want to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.

Rumble Boxing

A Rumble Boxing storefront in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rumble Boxing, a popular boxing-inspired group fitness company with several locations throughout New Jersey and New York, opened in Morristown March 4 and will host an official grand opening celebration April 12.

The Morris Street studio is owned and operated by Jersey City native Ye Zhang and husband and wife Miguel and Jasmin Cueto, originally from New York City. Zhang is a firefighter and real estate agent, while Miguel and Jasmin Cueto have built successful careers in law enforcement and nursing, respectively.

"Throughout our journey, we've dedicated ourselves to blue-collar jobs and serving the public. But deep down, we've always had the dream of entrepreneurship," Miguel Cueto said. "Rumble represents the realization of that dream — a monumental leap into the world of business ownership for us.

We're thrilled to offer the Morristown community a fresh avenue to pursue their fitness aspirations and redefine what's possible for themselves," he said.

WHERE: 89 Morris St., Morristown

WHEN: Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 973-718-4166 or visit www.rumbleboxinggym.com/location/morristown.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts are customizable and made-to-order.

The breakfast chain Duck Donuts opened its ninth New Jersey store and first in Morris County Saturday on Route 10 in Whippany.

The eatery started in Duck, North Carolina, in 2007 and now operates in more than 200 locations throughout the United States and abroad. It offers "warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts" with customizable toppings as well as coffee, breakfast sandwiches and ice cream sundaes.

WHERE: 458 Route 10, Whippany

WHEN: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.duckdonuts.com/whippany or call 973-358-8407.

OHM Fitness

An OHM Fitness in Phoenix.

An innovative workout method has made its way to the tri-state area for the first time with the opening of OHM Fitness Park Ridge March 7.

The gym offers electric muscle stimulation training, in which participants wear a suit that sends electrical impulses to contract muscles during a workout. OHM Fitness touts the method as a way to get results three times faster than a normal routine.

"Our 25-minute sessions will not only offer gentle, joint-friendly movements for individuals with musculoskeletal concerns but also provide intense and comprehensive workouts for those who crave a deeper physical challenge," the company said in a press release.

WHERE: Ridgemont Shopping Center, 201 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge

WHEN: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-743-3700 or visit www.ohmfitness.com/parkridge.

QuickChek

A new QuickChek is now in Belleville.

Popular North Jersey convenience store chain QuickChek opened its newest location on Cortlandt Street in Belleville Tuesday, March 5. The 4,500-square-foot store is hosting a food drive Thursday in which a "mystery New York Giants legend" will make an appearance, according to the company's Facebook page.

"We strive to bring convenience to our customers’ lives by providing one-stop shopping at a great value," said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. "We want to be a special part of their day and we look forward to serving Belleville with best-in-class food and beverage, quality brand offerings and total customer dedication from our friendly team members."

WHERE: 190 Cortlandt St., Belleville

WHEN: Open daily 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 973-751-9581.

Varsity House Personal Training

Varsity House Personal Training, owned by Dan Goodman and Joe Riggio, is hosting a grand opening at its new location in Oradell Saturday, April 6, featuring free group training sessions, raffles, and food and drinks. The gym will hold its first classes on the official opening date two days later.

The Oradell location marks the gym's third location after opening in Orangeburg, New York, in 2006, with the other spot on Chestnut Street in Ridgewood.

WHERE: 227 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell

WHEN: Open 6 to 11 a.m. and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.varsityhousepersonaltraining.com/locations/oradell-new-jersey/ or call 201-767-1305.

