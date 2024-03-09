Cool day then warming up for spring-forward weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After seeing scattered showers yesterday, high pressure will bring calmer skies today with only a slight chance of a few showers in eastern Utah this afternoon.

Across the state, we’ll mainly see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, however with a northerly flow, temperatures will run below average. Most will see highs in the 30s and 40s with only a few spots in southern Utah reaching the 60s while near the UT/AZ line, we could see highs near 60.

Along the Wasatch Front we’ll only manage low 40s, spending a bulk of our day in the 30s. After a cool day, it will turn cold tonight with lows dropping into the teens and twenties across the state. Even St. George will drop near freezing.

The high pressure building today will quickly move from west to east, meaning we’ll go from a northerly flow on Friday, to a southerly flow by the weekend. That southerly flow will allow for a quick warm up. On Saturday, we’ll see highs in northern Utah climb to the 40s and 50s with more 50s and 60s down south. Sunday will be even warmer as we could approach 60 in Salt Lake and 70 down in St. George. Skies stay quiet through the weekend. Dry and warming conditions will make it a nice weekend to get out and enjoy.

Given the quick movement of the high pressure, we’ll see it slide out of the way into next week. This will open the door to a more active pattern with a chance a couple of systems move through between Monday and Wednesday. At this point, the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday likely brings us our best chance of wet weather, but the chance of showers looks possible all three days with the latest models suggesting a mainly valley rain and mountain snow set up. We’ll keep tracking conditions and will keep you informed int he coming days!

With our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online you can always stay one step ahead of the weather, we are Good4Utah!

