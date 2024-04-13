Dry this weekend, more storm chances next week

Flood Warning has been issued for Randolph County in Indiana this evening for the Mississenawa River, currently for moderate flooding.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers exit this evening

Weekend looks pretty good

Very warm next week, more storm chances

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday WX

FRIDAY: Showers and even a few thunderstorms this evening, ending tonight. Skies clear and we get chilly with lows in the lower 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected. Nice with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of a sprinkle overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with gusts over 30 MPH expected. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible, but it should not be a washout.

SPC has the Miami Valley highlighted under a Level 1 risk of a strong storm, but not overly concerning. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Staying warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Catching a break to dry out between systems, but this could change. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers late. Highs in the lower 60s.