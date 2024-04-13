Dry this weekend, more storm chances next week

WHIO Staff,Nick Dunn
·1 min read

Flood Warning has been issued for Randolph County in Indiana this evening for the Mississenawa River, currently for moderate flooding.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Showers exit this evening

  • Weekend looks pretty good

  • Very warm next week, more storm chances

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday WX
Friday WX

FRIDAY: Showers and even a few thunderstorms this evening, ending tonight. Skies clear and we get chilly with lows in the lower 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected. Nice with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of a sprinkle overnight.

Friday WX
Friday WX

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with gusts over 30 MPH expected. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible, but it should not be a washout.

Friday WX
Friday WX

SPC has the Miami Valley highlighted under a Level 1 risk of a strong storm, but not overly concerning. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday WX
Friday WX

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Staying warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday WX
Friday WX

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Catching a break to dry out between systems, but this could change. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers late. Highs in the lower 60s.