Cool, damp start to three-day weekend in South Jersey gives way to weekend sun

South Jersey residents should pack a light jacket and an umbrella on Friday, April 19, but the good news is the stalled weather pattern should finally move out of the Delaware Valley and bring some sun over the weekend.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

As it has much for much of the week, the system that is slowly moving out of the region will limit temperatures on Friday, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Friday should be mostly cloudy, with rain and showers coming in later this afternoon and through the early evening," Hoeflich said. "There is a 40-50% chance of rain overnight, but nothing too impactful in terms of accumulation; we are only expecting only a few hundredths of an inch."

The weeklong rain hasn't led to any flooding concerns for South Jersey, Hoeflich said, adding that there are no flood watches or other storm warnings this weekend.

As of Friday morning, the water level for the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 11.4 feet, and is expected to remain steady throughout the weekend. The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

South Jersey forecast

Winds won't be a concern Friday and throughout the weekend in South Jersey, as mild, southeastern breezes of roughly 10 mph are expected over the next three days.

Hoeflich said conditions should improve as we roll through the weekend.

"The rains clear out for the weekend. Saturday is looking pretty nice, with clearing skies as the day goes on," Hoeflich said. "Saturday will be in the upper 60s. It will be a pretty nice day overall."

The National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey provided more detail about the weekend weather for South Jersey.

"Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon," read the weather service's full forecast readout for Saturday, April 20, in South Jersey. "Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent."

Sunday is shaping up to be the sunnier, albeit crispier day of the weekend.

"Sunday will be a bit cooler, Hoeflich said. "But Sunday should be dry overall with temperatures in the upper 50s."

Peeking ahead, Hoeflich said temperatures should creep back to normal to start the workweek. Seasonable temperatures for this time of year in the Delaware Valley is roughly 63 degrees.

"Temperatures will be below normal on Sunday, but Monday through Wednesday look to be right around normal," Hoeflich said. "There's no significant weather pattern on the horizon, although there may be a chance for Ian on Wednesday."

The National Weather Service forecasts a continuation of cloudy, unseasonably cool conditions throughout the Delaware Valley for the three-day weekend beginning Friday, April 19.

SJ forecast for Thursday, April 18: South Jersey's cool, dreary spell to last through Thursday

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from South Jersey weather on April 19