Cool, breezy Sunday, but warming trend coming this week

Gusty winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures down in the upper 40s on Sunday for most of Chicagoland, which is still slightly above average for this time of year.

Early-morning wind chills were down into the low 20s as Chicagoland woke up to Sunday morning.

WEATHER BLOG: Daylight Saving Time brings far different sunrise/sunset times; May-Level temps return this week

On Monday, though, the wind is projected to shift to a southwesterly breeze, which will send temperatures into the 60s likely through the middle of the week.

And the early 7-day forecast projects Saturday to be dry for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and dying of the Chicago River.

Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder by afternoon. Winds NW at 15-25 mph. High: 48.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit chilly. Winds WSW at 5-15 mph. Low: 31, cooler in outlying areas.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably mild. Winds SSW at 15-30 mph. High: 63, a bit cooler by the lake.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Even warmer on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a high around 66 inland, cooler lakeside. Slight chance of a late-evening shower for mostly southern Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Partly sunny and again in the low 60s on Wednesday, with a chance of showers and isolated t’storms in the evening. More clouds and rain at times on Thursday, which looks like our soggiest day this week. Mostly cloudy on Friday, and highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Some late-evening showers on Friday look to last into the first part of Saturday. Optimistically looking toward the rain getting out of here in time for the dying of the river and downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. High temps on Saturday back into the mid- to upper 40s, but cooler downtown.

