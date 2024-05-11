Cooke Co. Dems to show off candidates for May 28 primary

May 11—The Cooke County Democrat Club will hold a Meet the Democrat Runoff Candidates event Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m. in B.P. Douglas Park, 529 Throckmorton St. in Gainesville. Brisket sandwiches and trimmings will be available.

Candidates slated to attend will be:

—Emmanuel Alabarado, candidate for Cooke County Judge. The son of world champion boxer Oscar "Shotgun" Albarado was formerly employed by the Cooke County Attorney Office in 2012 as Assistant County Attorney after graduating from Texas A&M;

—Michael Braxton, candidate for Texas Senate District 30, is longtime barber and pastor. He is campaigning for better living conditions for veterans, higher pay for teachers and raising minimum wage for all Texans;

—Dale Frey, also running for the Democratic nomination for Texas Senate District 30. The web developer is running to improve healthcare and education. He opposes school vouchers, favors the Medicaid expansion and is pushing for better mental health funding.

—Stacey Swann, candidate for Texas House District 68. She spent 20 years as a teacher and editor before becoming a fulltime writer. Stacey has a Masters of Fine Arts from Texas University and was a Stegner Fellow at Stanford University.

—Ernest Lineberger, candidate for U.S. House District 26. With over 15 years as a U.S. Naval Officer and 27 years with Texas Instruments in semiconductor manufacturing, Ernest believes in a fair budget, living wages and solid infrastructure.

—George King, candidate for Texas State Board of Education. He has 40 years experience as a school classroom teacher and campus principal. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Stephen F. Austin College and earned his Master of Educational Administration from University of North Texas.