Cook, Root steady England at 108-2 vs. WI in day-night test

England's Alastair Cook plays a shot during day one of the England versus the West Indies First Test cricket match, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, central England, Thursday Aug. 17, 2017. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England faced trying times early in its first day-night test, needing a 69-run partnership between Alastair Cook and captain Joe Root to recover from two West Indies strikes on Thursday.

In unfamiliar circumstances even for them, and facing the pink ball used in day-night tests, Cook and Root dragged England up from 39-2 in the eighth over.

Cook was 50 not out and Root on 40 after England's latest attempt to find a long-term opening partner for Cook began with a failure: Mark Stoneman was out for 8 on his debut, bowled by Kemar Roach in the third over with a delivery that seamed away to smash into Stoneman's off stump.

No. 3 Tom Westley, playing just his third test, was also out for 8, lbw to Miguel Cummins after a successful decision review by West Indies.

At the lunch break at Edgbaston, which came at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, England was 108-2. There were more challenges to come, though, when the daylight starts to fade and the batsmen must negotiate the tricky twilight and the transition to playing under floodlights.

The opening game of the three-match series is the first day-night test in England, and the first England has played. West Indies has played one day-night test before, losing to Pakistan in Dubai last October.

The recovery by Cook and Root was made easier by some inconsistent bowling by the West Indies pacemen. Roach's second ball of the test was so wide of the stumps that it went straight to second slip.

He got it right with a super ball to get rid of Stoneman at the start of his second over, but after England's initial wobble, Cook and Root scored freely. Former captain Cook hit 10 fours and current skipper Root struck eight boundaries.

England won the toss and opted to bat, aiming for a strong start to its final test series before the Ashes in Australia in November.