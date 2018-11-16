How To Cook A Heritage Or Pasture-Raised Turkey For Thanksgiving

In the not-too-distant past, all Thanksgiving turkeys came from the grocery store. Give or take a few pounds, they were identically pallid and big-breasted birds ― classic Butterball-type turkeys. These hybrids were bred to fatten quickly on formulated feed in climate-controlled barns. In about 12 weeks, they grew from freshly hatched poults to 24-plus-pound hens, ready for slaughter.

These turkeys cooked ― and tasted ― pretty much the same from year to year.

But what makes a turkey a turkey is no longer so generic.

Perhaps you’re one of the many people who has made the switch with a pasture-raised or a heritage bird for your holiday table. You may know all about the animal welfare benefits that result in a more nutritious turkey. But what most people don’t know is how these birds of a different feather perform in the kitchen.

It’s a lesson I learned the hard way my first Thanksgiving with a house full of guests and a pasture-raised bird cooked on my Traeger grill. The turkey turned out Instagrammably browned and the digital thermometer registered 165 degrees. But when I slid my knife between the thigh to start carving, I saw that the meat was still vividly, inedibly pink.

What was it about this turkey that made cooking it so different from conventional turkey? I started asking around and learned that there is more variability to cooking turkeys raised on pasture: The breasts cook quicker while the thigh meat takes longer. Here’s why.

Know Your Turkey

First of all, it’s important to recognize that a pasture-raised turkey is not necessarily a heritage turkey. Any turkey raised outdoors can be called pasture-raised. (Also called free-range, this term is not regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and shoppers should look for third-party animal welfare certifications.)

Although turkeys raised on pasture are often slower-growing hybrids than industrial turkeys, their genes still bestow them with stubby legs, weak joints and oversized breasts that prevent them from flying, roosting or mating. But free to move outdoors, they have space to flap their wings, wobble around and forage.

The distinctions are even more marked with heritage turkeys. Bred from rare genetic poultry lines to express their natural behaviors, including running, flying, roosting and even mating, they have tapered breasts and strong legs. Officially called standard bred turkeys, these are the much-touted Bronze, Bourbon Red and Narrangansett turkeys. But other turkey breeds, like Chocolate and Jersey Buff, that are not formally recognized by the American Poultry Association, are also called heritage.

One of the first experts I consulted was Frank Reese, the foremost heritage poultry breeder in the country. He raises about 5,000 Thanksgiving turkeys each year on Good Shepherd Poultry Ranch in Lindsborg, Kansas. “It takes twice as long for me to grow these turkeys,” he said. “There’s a huge difference in how the carcass looks.”

Most striking is the breast, which is slender and hugs the prominent keel bone. The wings and the legs are longer too, and the muscles are well exercised. Both the white and the dark meat have more color, too. This is the result of oxygenation, Reese explained. “The whiter the meat, the poorer the muscle mass.”

Heritage turkeys look different from a store-bought turkey: their legs and breast bones are twice as long. More