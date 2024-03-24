Cook Co. state's attorney race gets even closer
New numbers on Saturday show Eilleen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III are separated by less than 5,000 votes to become the Democratic nominee for Cook County state's attorney.
New numbers on Saturday show Eilleen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III are separated by less than 5,000 votes to become the Democratic nominee for Cook County state's attorney.
Day 2 of the NCAA women's tournament was dominated by top seeds.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
Dusty May led the Owls on a Final Four run last season and quickly brought the program to the national stage.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
With savings this big, you can really stock up.
He bit him. He really bit him.
From the best vitamin C serum to a neck cream that actually works, here are the finest Amazon skincare deals right now.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.
Fair was on fire Saturday while scoring Syracuse's final 13 points to rally past the Wildcats.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday night that its members approved new three-year contracts for voice actors working in TV animation. The contracts define voice actor as a term that "only includes humans" and set protections around AI, along with wage increases.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.
In this edition of Week in Review, we have big news on the latest Apple antitrust lawsuit. The U.S. joined international regulators in accusing Apple of using monopolistic tactics to lock in iPhone users. In response, Apple claims the DOJ's actions could ruin exactly what its users enjoy about its phones and ecosystem.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
A 2006 Volkswagen Golf GTI in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.