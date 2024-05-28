Conway wreck cuts power, closes road, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Utility crews are working to restore power to parts of Conway following an early morning wreck.

Officials said the fix could take several hours, and traffic through downtown Conway is temporarily closed. The incident happened about 6 a.m. at Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.