Conway woman charged after police respond for ‘dog eating another dog’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman is facing several charges after Horry County police responded to a home for a “dog eating another dog” and found an “extremely malnourished” pit bull tied to a tree, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Charity Fowler, 38, was charged with nine counts of ill treatment of animals, online jail records show. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday.

Horry County police on Oct. 24 responded to a home for a dog eating another dog, according to the report. The responding officer saw a pit bull tied to a tree and puppies on the porch.

Fowler was not home when police responded, but a person told officers that the father dog was tied to a tree and had attacked one of the puppies, the report said. The officer did not see any food or water for the dog died to the tree.

The responding officer noted in the report that they were going to obtain a search warrant and a pickup order for the animals after seeing county ordinance violations.

Fowler was arrested Sunday after police responded to the 400 block of N. Green Sea Road in the Loris area, the report said. She was released from jail the same day on a $4,500 bond.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.