Conway woman arrested after child tests positive for cocaine and meth, police report says

A Conway woman was arrested Tuesday after a child that was in her care tested positive for drugs, according to an Horry County Police report.

Jennifer Anne Weathers, 37, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to an arrest warrant police were notified that a minor child tested positive on Sept. 11, 2023, of amphetamines, methamphetamines and cocaine. It is unclear from the report who did the testing and notified police as it’s redacted from the report.

The report said that Weathers was involved in an accident in Surfside Beach and had to be revived with Narcan by EMS. The incident resulted in her arrest and involvement as the child was in her care at the time.

There was another person in the vehicle, but the report does not list that person’s name.

The testing took place Weathers’ residence. Weathers at the time also tested positive for marijuana, according to the warrant. The child was placed with a relative by a case worker.

Weathers remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a $2,500 bond.