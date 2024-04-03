Conway, SC area man accused of kidnapping another man and spraying him with pepper spray

A Conway area man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped another man, made the victim drive to a gas station to buy cigarettes and then pepper sprayed the victim, according to police reports.

Horry County Police arrested Enrico Paul Anthony Williams, 32, on March 28 on 16 charges, including kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, and third-degree assault.

On March 6, the victim allegedly drove to Williams apartment building along Legacy Way and parked outside, according to the police report. Williams approached the car, entered without permission, and said, “You haven’t checked my profile. I get paid for what I do.”

The victim told police Williams then reached into his waistband as if he was grabbing a weapon and the victim heard what sounded like a gun being taken out of a holster. Williams then told the victim to drive to Circle K and buy him cigarettes and get money out of an ATM.

At Circle K, the victim went inside while Williams waited in the car. He asked the gas station worker to call 911, and while the victim was on the phone with the operator, Williams allegedly entered the store and got in a “verbal altercation” with the victim before spraying him with pepper spray. Williams then left the scene.

The victim identified Williams in a SLED generated photo lineup.

Williams is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a total bail of over $40,000.