Armed man shot after crashing into Conway Massage Envy, standoff in shopping center with SWAT, multiple agencies

CONWAY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police is investigating after an armed man in Conway crashed into a business, leading to a standoff with SWAT and Negotiations Teams.

Saturday morning the Conway Police Department posted to social media advising the public to avoid the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center and surrounding areas due to an active incident involving SWAT.

In an update, Conway PD said officers responded to a call saying someone had driven their vehicle into the Massage Envy at 1040 South Amity Road.

Officers arrived and found an armed man who had barricaded himself into a room within the business.

SWAT and Negotiations Teams responded to the scene. While attempting to talk with the man, police said the subject began shooting at officers who returned with shots that hit the man.

Medical care was started, and the subject was taken to a local hospital. Police said no officers were injured during the shooting.

Some officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation conducted by ASP.

The Lewis Crossing Shopping Center is located off of Dave Ward Drive and east of Interstate 40.

This is an active and on-going investigation. More details will be provided as officials release the information.

