Conway Middle School announces schedule change following fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Middle School will operate on a regular schedule after a fire broke outside inside a classroom on Friday, district officials said — although a few tweaks are being made.

Principal Regina Treadwell Pertell made the announcement in an email to members of the school community. Changes to be made are:

Students will report to the class they were in when the alarm sounded and reunite with any items they left at the time

Seventh and eighth graders will report to their 7th-block classes

Sixgh graders will report to their last academic class

Students will remain in those classes for Tiger Time and then follow regular scheduling for the rest of the day.

Conway Fire Department crews responded to the school at about 1:20 p.m. on Friday. An Horry County Schools spokeswoman said the building was safely evacuated after a fire broke out in an exploratory classroom.

“Our students, in particular, showed exceptional maturity and responsibility during the emergency,” Pertell said in her email. “The damage from the fire mainly occurred in one classroom in the exploratory hall. Belfour Restoration Services and our district’s maintenance staff have been here from the beginning making sure the cleaning, replacement of ceiling tiles, and the air quality are suitable for us to return to school on Monday.”

Officials said the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

