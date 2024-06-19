Conway man dies in his home from gunshot in suspected homicide. Horry PD investigating

A 52-year-old man died Monday in his home near Conway from a gunshot wound, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joe Stacy’s death is being investigated by Horry County Police Department as a homicide, the coroner’s office reports.

No reports are available indicating any arrests have been made in connection with the death.

HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov wouldn’t confirm whether or not any arrests have made, telling The Sun News that the only available information is that the investigation is active, and there’s no associated risk to the community.