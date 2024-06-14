Conway: Explaining what county commissioners do

CHARLEVOIX — What a spring! The budding trees and beautiful blooms certainly are a welcoming sight. It seems like summer arrived earlier than usual. We’ve been spoiled.

Be sure to take time to soak in the tranquil outdoors for soon we will be utilizing side streets and alleyways to dodge the tourists and traffic!

Besides the typical summer craziness, there is also a primary election this August. All of the county commissioners’ seats are on the ballot, so I thought it would be smart to explain what county commissioners do.

To start, we represent the citizens of our district, which means that I work on issues affecting the City of Charlevoix and Charlevoix Township while the other commissioners work with their district constituents. The commissioners act as liaisons between the state government and city, township and village governments. Each commissioner serves on a number of committees that deal with issues involving health care, the environment, senior services, economic development, veterans’ services, housing, law enforcement and the legal system.

As an example, both Scott Hankins and Josh Chamberlain serve on the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s board, and the Transportation Authority and Commission on Aging respectively. Bob Jess serves on the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance and the Planning Commission (and the Planning Commission’s sub-committee for the bike trail), Chris Christensen works with the Land Bank, Networks Northwest and the Association of Counties. I work with the Charlevoix Area Humane Society, Northern Michigan Regional Entity and North Country Community Mental Health, just to name a few.

Our board member responsibilities include researching specific policy initiatives, learning about and implementing policy action, determining what best practices to put in place and building healthy relationships with agencies’ officials and employees.

Lastly, the County Board of Commissioners oversees all aspects of county government working with our administration, directors and employees to ensure we are providing quality services to our communities.

However, your county commissioner election isn’t the only thing on the August ballot. Numerous county positions are as well. It’s important that you do your research about each position, its responsibilities and the qualifications of the candidates running for the position.

You can find the Aug. 6 primary election information on the county’s website under the County Clerk’s link.

In closing, I wish you all a safe and refreshing summer season.

Yours in progress,

Annemarie Conway

