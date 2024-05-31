After conviction, Wisconsin Republicans fall in line behind Trump while Dems defend judicial system

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

After former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges in his New York criminal trial for falsifying business records related to hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, Wisconsin Republicans — even some who have previously said they wouldn’t support him in this year’s election — blasted the prosecution as politically motivated.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who once said he would do everything possible to make sure Trump wasn’t the Republican nominee in 2024, said the conviction was evidence of why Republicans have lost faith in the judicial system.

“This is a sad day for America,” Vos wrote on X. “Today’s verdict is so politically motivated that it should surprise no one that conservatives everywhere, who typically revere the rule of law, have now completely lost faith in their justice system for fear of political persecution for the ‘crime’ of being Republican.”

“The only thing that can right the wrong of this politically motivated persecution and restore balance to our now broken system is for Donald J. Trump to become our next president,” he continued. “We must all unite and work to insure [sic.] he wins in November or this will only be the beginning of their vendettas.”

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct a review of the election’s administration in search of fraud. Gableman could not back up any of the allegations Republicans had made about the election, yet he did rack up more than $1 million in legal costs for the state by refusing to comply with state open records laws.

Trump is set to be sentenced just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. State GOP Chairman Brian Schimming told reporters the conviction was proof that Democrats are “weaponizing” the judicial system to stop their political opponent.

“We know that the president is upside down on every major issue facing the voters of this country, whether it’s inflation, or the border, or interest rates, gas prices, every imaginable big issue up there, this president is upside down on,” Schimming said. “And so they had to weaponize the legal system to go after their opponent. That’s the unprecedented thing here really, it’s the weaponization of the federal legal system to go after a presidential candidate.”

In Georgia, where Trump is facing other criminal charges related to his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Schimming was named in Trump’s indictment for his involvement in planning the false elector scheme in which Republicans in Wisconsin and other states cast fraudulent Electoral College ballots for Trump. The false elector plan played a major role in the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a violent riot to stop the transfer of power that Schimming has called a “peaceful protest” on talk radio.

Democrats reacted to the verdict by stating their trust in the judicial system. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee), wrote on X that the members of the jury were simply following the evidence presented to them.

“I have trust in the justice system and know that the members of the jury followed the evidence and made their decision accordingly,” she wrote. “Justice was served.”

