Convicted thief wanted on 44 outstanding warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted thief wanted on dozens of arrest warrants.

The MNPD said 49-year-old Tarice Lamont Smith is wanted on 44 arrest warrants charging him with 18 counts of identity theft, 18 counts of credit card fraud, four counts of burglary, and four counts of theft.

According to investigators, Smith makes his way into non-public areas of various businesses, such as employee breakrooms, rummages through the purses of the women who work at the businesses, and takes their wallets and/or credit cards, enabling him to go on shopping sprees where he buys thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police said Smith was arrested earlier this month on four counts of credit card fraud, one count of burglary, and one count of theft. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

