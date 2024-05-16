A man who was convicted as a sex offender in California more than 20 years ago was found and arrested by Pinal County sheriff's deputies after officials say he faked his death to avoid registering in Arizona.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 50-year-old Benjamin Hollins, who had moved to Arizona City by 2018 and failed to register as a sex offender.

PCSO said Hollins was working as a behavioral health counselor when he kidnapped and attempted to molest a 16-year-old client. Hollins took a plea deal where he was sentenced to supervised probation and was required to re-register as a sex offender on an annual basis.

PCSO said, in October 2023, Hollins had a woman help him by filing a false report with her claiming she witnessed Hollins jump off the Roosevelt Bridge, though his body was never found.

PCSO said Chandler police ultimately tracked Hollins down to a home in Mesa where he was living under a false identity with a family that had young children. The Pinal Regional SWAT Team arrested Hollins on Tuesday and booked him into jail on multiple charges including failure to appear, probation violations, failing to register as a sex offender and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman PCSO said filed the false report was also arrested.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Convicted sex offender found in Mesa home after police say he faked his death