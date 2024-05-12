Convicted sex offender accused of first-degree rape arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 51-year-old man was arrested after being accused of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

On May 10, Christopher Francis was arrested by Baton Rouge Police Special Victims Unit for his accused connection to a sexual assault incident in July 2023.

Court documents state the legal guardian of a 12-year-old girl reported to officers in August 2023 that the child was inappropriately touched.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile and learned Francis reportedly brought the juvenile to the bedroom of his home. She told detectives he started acting “really weird” and touching her leg. The victim also told detectives that Francis asked her to share secrets with him in exchange for his. Upon sharing dreams, the victim said Francis told her about his dream of them kissing, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, the victim told detectives that she tried to get away but Francis reportedly kept trying to get on top of her as she pushed him away. Detectives were notified that Francis reportedly put his hands under the juvenile’s sweatshirt and tried to touch her genitals before she pushed his hands away.

Francis is accused of forcing the juvenile to engage in inappropriate activity, the affidavit states. The victim stated she left the room and ran to the restroom to throw up. A search was performed of the victim’s phone and detectives found a message sent to a friend describing the incident stating “he made me do stuff even when I pushed him off.”

Detectives learned Francis is a registered sex offender with a previous arrest for a sexual offense with a minor, according to the Louisiana State Police sex offender registry.

Francis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

