Convicted serial rapist sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to homicide

Eddie H. Williams, left, speaks with his defense attorney Patrick Flanagan during his sentencing before Judge David Swanson on Friday in Milwaukee.

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of sexual violence. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached 1-800-656-4673 and a list of local resources is available here.

Holly Le Sac cared for others, whether they were people or animals.

She never forgot birthdays and always called on holidays.

She was a talented artist, once carving an ice sculpture in downtown Milwaukee.

Described as a "beautiful soul" by a childhood friend, she was trusting and, at times, vulnerable.

Just over a year ago, she somehow encountered Eddie Williams, a convicted sex offender who brutally raped and murdered her in an act of "pure evil," as Le Sac's family called it.

Four months after the homicide, Williams raped another woman in Brown Deer at knifepoint.

Williams, 48, was required to be under GPS monitoring at the time of the attacks but had let the battery run out and eventually cut off the device. He was linked to both assaults through DNA evidence.

On Friday, Milwaukee County Judge David Swanson sentenced Williams to life in prison with no chance of release after Williams entered guilty pleas.

Judge David Swanson sentence Eddie H. Williams to life in prison in a sexual assault and homicide case on Friday in Milwaukee.

“This is an individual who is nothing short of a menace to society," Assistant District Attorney Sara Hill said.

Williams previously had served time in prison for a series of sexual assaults and robberies that occurred in Milwaukee in the late 1990s. He had targeted girls, including a 10-year-old walking home from Burger King, and young women, many of whom were waiting for the bus.

As a result of his earlier convictions, he was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Court documents detail similar attacks; Williams did not know the victims

Le Sac, 56, grew up in West Allis and was remembered as a gifted artist. She had attended Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

Her obituary described her as “fun-loving, ever-friendly and giving” and said she loved Biblical scripture, animals, listening to music and writing poetry.

It’s unclear how she crossed paths with Williams last April.

Prosecutors believe Williams somehow lured or forced her to a vacant property in the 2400 block of North 18th Street. Her body was discovered the morning of April 4, 2023, when a property manager and the owner had arrived to meet with a Realtor for a “walk-through.”

The property manager walked in first and shouted out to the owner, who immediately called 911. The two told police they had last been inside the building two weeks earlier and that no one else should have had access to it.

Detectives noted the door appeared to have been forced open and the crime scene showed evidence of a violent struggle with torn and cut clothing. Le Sac had been stabbed nearly a dozen times.

On Aug. 3, Brown Deer police were called to the intersection of Green Bay Avenue and Brown Deer Road for reports of a partially nude woman who was screaming for help and asking people to call 911.

Officers found the woman, who had a black eye and was bleeding from the neck. She carried a bloodied sweatshirt.

She told police she had been lost earlier in the night and asked a man for directions to the bus stop. He followed her onto a bus and exited when she did. He waited outside as she went into a gas station and confronted her when she left, forcing her toward a nearby auto dealership at knifepoint and assaulting her.

Brown Deer police recovered bus security footage that showed the suspect and sent it to media outlets. Several people called police to identify Williams as the suspect. His DNA also was found on the woman.

“Had he gotten her to a more secluded location, he may have killed (her) too," the prosecutor said Friday.

Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He apologized to the victims and their families in court before telling the judge he would "take my punishment like I'm supposed to."

Ashley Luthern can be reached at ashley.luthern@jrn.com.

