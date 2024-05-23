Convicted serial molester found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse materials

May 23—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury took their time Wednesday before convicting Jack P. Covert II of having child sexual abuse materials.

The jury deliberated for about six hours before reaching a verdict convicting Covert, 65, formerly of Second Street, Dallas Township, on six counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

Covert faced a one-day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Dallas Township police and Luzerne County detectives charged Covert in February 2021, after executing a search warrant at his residence as part of an investigation of downloading child sexual abuse materials.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski, who prosecuted, told the jury 19 electronic devices, including computer towers and laptops, were seized from Covert's residence.

Those electronic devices, Levandoski said, were forensically analyzed at the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Lab.

County Detective Sergeant Charles Balogh said two of the devices contained images of saved child sexual abuse materials.

Covert's attorney, Ellen Granahan, told the jury that other people resided in the residence and suggested the lewd materials belonged to them.

Dallas Township police Detective Robert Odgers said Covert's nickname, "Jay" was used to download sexual images of children.

Lupas scheduled Covert to be sentenced Aug. 15.

Covert has been charged multiple times since 2021, on child sexual assault offenses involving several girls.

Covert recently pled no-contest to sexually assaulting three girls, was found guilty by a previous jury of sexually assaulting a fourth girl, and is scheduled for trial in June on allegations he sexually assaulted a fifth girl.

Court records say Covert was convicted of sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl at a tattoo studio he owned on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, in September 2000. He appealed the conviction and was awarded a new trial by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which ruled then judge Mark Ciavarella was wrong to address the jury outside the presence of Covert's lawyer and prevented certain evidence from being presented.

As he was awarded a new trial, Covert instead pled guilty to indecent assault to avoid a second trial. He was sentenced to three months in prison at the county correctional facility.