Convicted pimp refuses to be sentenced in Las Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge postponed the sentencing for a man convicted of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting underage girls in Las Vegas.

Richard Babb, 23, complained about his defense attorneys in court Tuesday morning and remained defiant while Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt tried to explain he would have time to file court documents, also known as motions, about his complaints.

“Your Honor, the damage is already done. The damage is already done,” Babb told Leavitt.

A Clark County jury found Babb guilty of 10 charges on April 15. Nine of the charges, two counts of sex trafficking a child under 16 years of age, two counts of soliciting a child for prostitution, two counts of luring children or mentally ill persons with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, sex trafficking a child under 14 years of age, sexual assault with a minor under 14 years of age, and first-degree kidnapping of a minor, are felonies. Statutory sexual seduction is a gross misdemeanor.

A Clark County grand jury previously indicted Babb.

Babb victimized four underage girls, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office. He exchanged marijuana for oral sex without protection from two girls, ages 13 and 14 after communicating on Snapchat and sex trafficked two other girls, both age 15, prosecutors said.

One victim testified that Babb asked her to “Walk the blade,” meaning work as a prostitute for him. Babb dropped her off on Tropicana Avenue, a corridor near the Las Vegas Strip known for sex work. Police rescued the teen after they found her in a parked car with a man believed to be a customer paying for sex.

Babb faces 59 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Babb referred to his defense attorney, Ozzie Fumo, as a “monster” and claimed he was not representing him well in his criminal case. Fumo, a longtime and well-regarded figure in the Las Vegas legal community, is one of several attorneys who have represented Babb.

Babb also insisted on seeing video footage pertaining to the jury. Leavitt told him there was no video of the jury.

Babb is scheduled to appear in court on June 6. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

