Convicted murderer set to face execution a second time

Opponents of the death penalty rally in front of the Supreme Court (AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMM)

Washington (AFP) - The US Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the appeal of a convicted murderer hoping to avoid execution after having survived a previous botched attempt to put him to death by lethal injection.

Romell Broom was sentenced to death after being convicted of raping and killing a teenage girl in 1984.

But in 2009 executioners in Ohio spent two hours trying to carry out the sentence, sticking needles in his arms and legs at least 18 times in an unsuccessful attempt to find a vein suitable to allow lethal drugs to flow into his body.

Broom "covered his eyes and began to cry" as the repeated attempts caused "a great deal of pain," court documents said. The execution was then called off.

For seven years, his lawyers argued that the mental and physical ordeal he endured should exempt him from another execution attempt.

They pointed to the eighth amendment of the US Constitution -- which outlaws "cruel and unusual punishment" -- as well as the double jeopardy principle that no one should be punished twice on the same charges or facts.

"Because Broom was well beyond the point of legitimate expectation of imminent death, and was made to endure intense pain and suffering, a second attempt to execute Broom is barred by double jeopardy," the inmate's lawyers wrote in their petitions to courts at both the state and federal levels.

But earlier this year, the Ohio Supreme Court handed down a 4-3 ruling that Broom should face the death chamber a second time.

That ruling has now been confirmed by the Supreme Court's decision not to add the case to its calendar.

- New lethal cocktail -

Now 60 years old, Broom has spent more than three decades on death row.

In January 2014, the state of Ohio had voted to put a moratorium on the death penalty due to a shortage of available lethal drugs, which occurred after European pharmaceutical companies stopped delivering the substances.

Two months ago, the state announced it would resume executions in January with a new drug cocktail that includes Midazolam, a sedative sometimes prescribed to diminish anxiety.

Megan McCracken, a leading lethal injection expert at the University of California Berkeley School of Law, said Midazolam is used in executions to "put the prisoner under anesthesia," which she says is an inappropriate use of the drug.

"We have seen in several executions that prisoners who are given Midazolam subsequently either remain conscious or regain consciousness and struggle, gasp and show signs of pain and suffering," McCracken told AFP.

"Both the Constitution and also our beliefs in good government require that the state be able to carry out executions that are humane and that comply with both the law and the Constitution."