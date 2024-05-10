Convicted murderer sentenced for Pueblo jail assaults

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who was sentenced earlier in May to five consecutive life sentences for multiple murders and tampering with human bodies has been sentenced to additional jail time for assaults on detention deputies and another inmate.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), 29-year-old Adre Baroz was sentenced on Friday, May 10, to the maximum 12 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) after pleading guilty in three “unprovoked assaults” in the Pueblo County Jail. Baroz assaulted two detention deputies and another inmate, PCSO said.

Baroz pled guilty to Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer in connection with the separate assaults of a detention sergeant and an inmate in 2022 and two detention deputies in 2023. Baroz was being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a courtesy hold from Alamosa County when the assaults occurred, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, Baroz assaulted an inmate in the Pueblo County Jail in 2022, seriously injuring the inmate. Also in 2022, Baroz assaulted a detention sergeant who was coming to the aid of another deputy whom Baroz had taken a taser from and was attempting to use on the deputy. The sergeant suffered only minor injuries.

Then, in early 2023, Baroz assaulted another detention deputy in an unprovoked incident, in which Baroz ran up behind the deputy and punched him in the face. A second deputy arrived to assist, and Baroz turned and began assaulting that deputy as well. Both deputies were eventually able to gain distance between themselves and Baroz, and one of them used irritant spray to stop the assault.

PCSO said both deputies were treated at a local hospital, and one of them suffered serious injuries. Baroz was then moved to another county’s jail after the 2023 assaults.

“Today’s sentencing was a matter of principle because we know Mr. Baroz is going to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “However, we are very pleased that our district attorney’s office was willing to take these cases seriously and move forward with charging Baroz and seeking a fair sentence for our deputies and the inmate involved in these senseless acts.”

Baroz was sentenced in Alamosa County on May 3 to five consecutive life sentences plus 140 years in the 2020 kidnapping and murders of five people, whose dismembered and burned bodies were found in rural Conejos County. The sentence imposed on Friday in Pueblo County will run concurrent to those sentences.

