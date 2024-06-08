Convicted killer Zachariah Anderson seeks $10 million from Mequon Police Department, claiming he was wrongfully arrested

Zachariah Anderson has filed a $10 million claim against the Mequon Police Department, alleging he was wrongfully arrested during the investigation into the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. Anderson was later convicted of killing Gutierrez.

Convicted killer Zachariah Anderson is seeking $10 million from the city of Mequon, alleging he was wrongfully arrested in May 2020 in connection with the death of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.

Anderson was convicted in March 2023 of four felony charges in the homicide and disappearance of the Kenosha man.

Mequon Common Council records show that Anderson filed a claim with the city late last month alleging wrongful arrest, negligence and more by the Mequon Police Department.

"No reasonable grounds or probable cause existed for my arrest at the time I was taken into custody," said Anderson.

City Attorney Brian Sajdak recommended the Mequon Common Council deny Anderson's claim. He noted that, under Wisconsin statutes, such a claim must be filed within 120 days of an incident; it's been over four years for Anderson.

Sajdak also said the claim should have been filed against the Kenosha Police Department, since Mequon officers were only assisting that department through a mutual aid agreement.

"When a police officer is acting in a mutual aid capacity at the request of another department, the requesting department is legally responsible for claims resulting from the officer's actions in that mutual aid capacity," according to a Wisconsin statute Sajdak referenced.

Anderson's attorney, Nicole Muller, was not immediately available to provide information on the delay in filing the claim or why it was filed against Mequon.

Mequon's finance-personnel committee is expected to vote on the claim Tuesday, June 11.

Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide

Anderson was convicted in March 2023 of first-degree intentional homicide of Gutierrez, hiding his corpse and two counts of repeat stalking.

Anderson's ex-girlfriend had been in a relationship with Gutierrez, who went missing on May 17, 2020. The ex-girlfriend told police she had concerns that Anderson was jealous of her relationship with Gutierrez.

Police discovered a smoldering burn pit on Anderson's property on May 19, 2020. A cadaver dog discovered remnants of clothing, a charred bleach bottle and steel-toed boots.

A search of second burn pit at Anderson's property in Saukville turned up remnants of clothing and other fabric that matched the color and fabric of a shirt frequently worn by Anderson.

Investigators also discovered surveillance footage showing Anderson purchased garbage bags, latex gloves and Clorox bleach wipes the day before police found the first burn pit.

