Convicted killer sentenced for drug trafficking

Mar. 8—KEYSER, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man jailed for the 2019 killings of two people at a remote Burlington home has been sentenced to additional time for methamphetamine trafficking while incarcerated at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, federal prosecutors said.

Jimmey Lee Lambert, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and other charges in 2022 in connection with the Nov. 18, 2019, killings of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, at a residence on Maple Hollow Lane, which is located about 3 miles from U.S. Route 50.

Lambert had been sentenced to 15 years to life on the murder charge and an additional 10 years for one count of using or presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Mineral News & Tribune reported.

Federal prosecutors said Lambert was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 additional years and Wes Allen Barrett, 33, of Springfield, received more than 11 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Barrett dealt drugs by phone for Lambert, who then asked his father, Timmey Lambert Sr., and his juvenile daughter to sell the methamphetamine while he was incarcerated.

Investigators searched Timmey Lambert Sr.'s house in Hampshire County and found nearly 140 grams of meth, 16 firearms, $4,100 in counterfeit money, two scales and a bulletproof vest, according to the documents.

Barrett and Jimmey Lambert will each serve three years of supervised release following their prison sentences. Timmey Lambert Sr. was sentenced in January to nine years in prison.