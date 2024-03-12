Convicted killer Scott Peterson back in court as L.A. Innocence Project takes up his defense

The decades-long saga of the Laci Peterson murder case continued Tuesday morning when the Los Angeles Innocence Project took up the defense of her killer: husband Scott Peterson, who appeared in court via Zoom from Mule Creek State Prison.

Peterson, appearing on camera in a light-blue, collared prison shirt with his long hair pulled back into a ponytail, said little during the conference, answering only yes or no questions. In attendance was his sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, and some family members of Laci and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

Laci was eight months pregnant when she disappeared around Christmas Eve 2002. Peterson had gone on national television calling for the public’s help in finding her. Laci’s body was found in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003. Peterson initially was sentenced to death for her and Conner’s murders, but was re-sentenced to life in prison in 2020. .

Speaking on behalf of the L.A. Innocence Project — a nonprofit organization that has had convictions overturned in the past — was Paula Mitchell. She said the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office is dragging its feet in responding to the project’s filings.

According to KRON4, “Within over 1,000 pages of court documents filed in January by LAIP, a torched orange van is one of the biggest new pieces of evidence. A 1989 Chevrolet van was found in flames on the morning of Dec. 25, 2002, at 612 Thrasher Avenue in Modesto, according to a declaration written by fire investigator Bryan Spitulski. At the time, he worked for the Modesto Fire Department.”

The Petersons’ home is about one mile away from where the orange van was found burning, KRON reported.

Mitchell said in court Tuesday, “We spent a lot of time trying to suss out what, frankly, are very alarming deficiencies in the discovery that was provided to the defense at the time of trial. Those are the items we’re requesting.”

The DA’s Office asked the presiding judge, Elizabeth Hill, for more time to respond to the L.A. Innocence Project’s filings because of how much material was filed. The request was granted.

A hearing on DNA testing motion was scheduled for May 29. A hearing on a motion to seal was scheduled for April 16. Peterson will appear via zoom for both.

Representatives from the L.A. Innocence Project and the District Attorney’s Office declined to speak to the media following the hearing. So did the family members present.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paula Mitchell, director of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, speaks on behalf of Scott Peterson during a status conference at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Modesto Bee/ Andy Alfaro/ Pool

A bailiff covers media cameras with tape ahead of the status hearing for Scott Peterson at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Scott Peterson unmutes his connection to address to Judge Elizabeth Hill during a status conference at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Modesto Bee/ Andy Alfaro/ Pool

Scott Peterson appears on a video call from Mule Creek State Prison during a status conference at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Modesto Bee/ Andy Alfaro/ Pool

Scott Peterson appears on a video call from Mule Creek State Prison during a status conference at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Modesto Bee/ Andy Alfaro/ Pool

Media gathers for a status hearing for Scott Peterson at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Scott Peterson appears via video call for a status hearing at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.