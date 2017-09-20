Convicted killer recaptured after escape from Mississippi prison

(Reuters) - Authorities in Mississippi have recaptured a convicted killer who slipped away from a state prison, but a second escaped inmate who was serving time for burglary remains at large, the state department of corrections said on Tuesday.

The two men were discovered missing on Monday during a routine inmate count at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, about 125 miles west of Tupelo, and were presumed to have escaped between late Sunday night and early the next morning, prison officials said.

How the pair made their getaway from the maximum-security prison farm in Mississippi's Delta region remained under investigation. Officials warned the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sanders, 41, incarcerated since 2000 and serving a life term for murder, was caught late Tuesday afternoon after a reward for information leading to both men's capture was increased to $10,000, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Ryan Young, 22, sentenced in 2015 to 40 years in prison for his conviction on burglary charges, grand larceny and a firearms offense, was still on the loose, according to the statement.





(Story corrects day of capture to Tuesday afternoon, instead of Monday, in paragraph 4.)





(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Bernie Woodall in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Michael Perry)