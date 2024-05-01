Convicted killer’s family testifies in North Texas death penalty trial sentencing phase

Relatives described convicted capital murderer Jerry Elders as a good guy who loved to have fun and spend time with family in testimony just before the defense closed its case in his trial’s sentencing phase Wednesday.

The state is seeking the death penalty after Elders was found guilty of capital murder. He shot a Burleson police officer during a 2021 traffic stop, fled, abducted 60-year-old Robin Waddell and stole her truck, then shot her and her pushed her out of her truck in the back lot of the Joshua Police Department, prosecutors have said. Waddell died from her wounds. The officer, Joshua Lott, was shot three times but survived.

The defense called Quinton Williams, a detention officer in the Johnson County Jail, who told the jury Elders has not caused trouble during the trial. Williams hasn’t been with Elders every day, but every time he has Elders has been well behaved, he testified.

Family members, including an uncle and cousin, told the jury Elders has always been a fun person who could make the entire family laugh.

But the prosecution, in cross examination of Williams, asked if Elders has been “jolly,” laughing and joking. Williams told the jury in response to a defense question that keeping Elders in a good mood is something that is important for making sure everyone can work together.

Elders’ relatives said they knew he used drugs and had trouble keeping a job, but that he was always happy around family. They said he always had strong support from his family, from food to money to housing when he needed it.

One cousin told the jury Elders has always been “bubbly.” She was emotional when she took the witness stand after driving nearly five hours to testify on his behalf.

His uncle told the jury Elders has always been more of a little brother than a nephew. They would watch football games and play poker together. He said Elders was always close with family, especially his mother.

The general consensus of the the defense’s witnesses was Elders has flaws but is a good person who made mistakes.

The jury was dismissed early Wednesday after hearing from defense witnesses. Both the defense and state closed their cases and are expected to present closing arguments in the punishment phase on Thursday.

Jurors could impose a sentence of either death or life in prison without parole.

The jury has been instructed to bring an overnight bag in case deliberations on sentencing run into Friday, in which case they could be sequestered overnight.