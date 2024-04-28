Convicted felons accused of more than 40 vehicle burglaries in Marion County

One of three men accused of committing numerous vehicle burglaries throughout Marion County was in court on Friday.

Kyle Thompson, 42, appeared in front of County Judge Robert Landt via Zoom from the county jail. Thompson had to be reminded by the judge several times not to talk about his case. At one point when the judge told Thompson about one charge involving guns, and Thompson said he did not take any firearms.

The prosecutor told the judge the state intends to seek pre-trial detention for Thompson and his two co-defendants: Warren Cavagnaro, 45, and 58-year-old Michael Madigan. Records show the men, all from Ocala, are convicted felons and have spent time in prison.

Landt denied bail for Thompson. Records show Cavagnaro also has no bail. Madigan's bail is $10,000, according to jail records.

Law enforcement officials said the trio are connected to more than 40 vehicle break-ins, and the number of counts could climb.

Sheriff's office officials said the burglaries have been occurring since February. The areas affected include Reddick, Zuber, Ocala Park Estates and Dunnellon. Detectives said guns, cash, jewelry and wallets were taken from vehicles, which were left unlocked.

How the case unfolded

On April 18, detectives were in northwest Marion County conducting their investigation into the burglaries and received a report about four vehicle burglaries in the 8000 block of Northwest 121st Avenue. The agency's Aviation Unit flew in the area and saw Cavagnaro. Detective Jefferson Lavery approached the man, who dropped a bag, later identified as containing cocaine, on the ground.

Questioning Cavagnaro about the burglaries, Cavagnaro said he had nothing to do with those incidents. Madigan was located not far away and he told detectives he drove Cavagnaro and Thompson to the area so they could burglarize vehicles, according to arrest affidavits.

Cavangnaro later told Detective Lavery he burglarized vehicles in the area and has been breaking into vehicles every night for the last two months. The man told the detective about removing eight guns from unlocked vehicles and said Thompson was with him in most of the burglaries. He also said he only enters unlocked vehicles, the affidavits say.

Cavangnaro talked about burglarizing 10 vehicles in On Top of the World. The detectives said additional charges are pending for the men.

Detectives are asking vehicle owners to lock their doors and not leave valuables inside.

