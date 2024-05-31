Can a convicted felon vote in Florida? Here’s what to know

After yesterday's verdict, there was immediate questions as to whether Donald Trump will able to vote for himself, or in any election, in Florida.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, becoming the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, USA TODAY reported. Prosecutors alleged Trump falsified the records to conceal unlawfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election through the $130,000 hush money payment, making the falsification charges felonies.

The crime carries a penalty of up to four years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for July 11. However, legal experts told USA Today they predict he is likely to get only probation or a shorter sentence.

But do felony charges actually prevent a person from voting in Florida? Here's what to know.

What is a convicted felon?

A felon is a person who has been convicted of a felony, such as grand theft, kidnapping, or murder.

According to Florida's statutes, the term “convicted” means, with respect to a person's felony offense, a determination of guilt which is the result of a trial or the entry of a plea of guilty or nolo contendere, regardless of whether adjudication is withheld.

Can a convicted felon vote in Florida?

In the state of Florida, convicted felons (not of moral turpitude crimes) will lose their right to vote until the following conditions are met:

They have completed your sentence, including probation, parole.

Full payment of all restitution, fines, and other fees.

Yes, he would.

U.S. Vote Foundation notes that a felony conviction in another state makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida only if the conviction would make the person ineligible to vote in the state where the person was convicted. Which would apply to Trump's case.

Trump was found guilty in New York, and New York allows felons to vote as long as they are not actually behind bars. The former president has not yet been sentenced and has already promised to appeal, which could keep him out of any potential prison sentence for months or even years, well beyond the November election.

"Trump has neither been sentenced to incarceration nor is he actually incarcerated. He has the right to vote in New York, so he has it in Florida," Blair Bowie, attorney and director of the Campaign Legal Center's Restore Your Vote project, told USA TODAY. "The only way he won't be able to vote is if he is actually in prison on Election Day."

How many states don't allow felons to vote? Which states do allow felons to vote?

Like Florida, most states restrict the ability for people with felony convictions to vote until they either complete their sentences. Some states, such as Iowa, Virginia and Tennessee, require you to fill out an application to restore your voting rights.

Out of all 50 states, Maine and Vermont are the only states that do not take away voting rights from convicted felons.

What are the consequences of a felony conviction in Florida?

In addition to losing the right to vote, Florida law deprives convicted felons of certain Civil Rights including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and restricts the issuance and renewal of some professional licenses such as real estate and insurance.

Just like with voting, they can apply to get these rights restored provided they have no outstanding criminal charges or outstanding monetary obligations as a result of their criminal conviction.

The U.S. Department of Justice also states that federal law forbids those with felony convictions or discharges from the Armed Forces under dishonorable conditions to possess firearms, ammunition, or explosives. This right will not be restored and penalty, if caught, is ten years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine.

What are the types of felonies in Florida and their penalties?

In Florida, felonies are classified into 5 categories — capital, life, first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree felonies.

Broward Law Team explains that first-degree felonies can result in a prison term of up to 30 years and a fine of not exceeding $10,000. Second-degree and third-degree felonies carry penalties of up to 15 and 5 years in prison, respectively, and fines not exceeding $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

On the other hand, capital and life felonies are much more serious.

"Capital felonies are a serious issue, and among more serious crimes, these can result in the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. A capital felony is considered the most serious crime in Florida and often involves severe harm or loss of life," the team writes.

Life felonies, meanwhile, are punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and a fine of up to $15,000.

