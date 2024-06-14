Can convicted felon run for office in Keyport? GOP council candidate served time

Joseph Merla, at right, seen with his mother in Keyport in 2001.

KEYPORT - In the June 4 primary election, the situation for Keyport’s borough council seemed straightforward: Two Republicans and two Democrats ran unopposed for their parties' nominations on November’s general election ballot, when two open seats are at stake. All four candidates won handily, with only a few write-in votes being cast for others.

However, it might not be that simple.

One of the Republican candidates, Joseph Merla, was convicted in federal court in 2007 for his role in "Operation Bid Rig." As previously reported by the Asbury Park Press: “Merla pleaded guilty to laundering $65,000 during the FBI's Operation Bid Rig investigation into dishonest government figures around Monmouth County. He served three months in federal prison.”

Merla is the younger brother of former Keyport Mayor John Merla, who was sentenced in October 2007 to 22 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking a $2,500 bribe.

A few days before the current primary, borough attorney Vicky Flynn said a Keyport resident lodged an objection to Merla’s candidacy, claiming he is ineligible to hold municipal elected office based on that conviction. Although the objection was made after the allotted time frame for ballot objections had passed, Flynn told the Asbury Park Press June 4, “we’re looking into it due to the seriousness of the objection raised.”

She added, “As soon as we have something on that analysis, we’ll get back to you.”

As of June 13, that analysis is ongoing.

“I have requested an update from the attorney who is reviewing all necessary records and documentation in order to make an accurate legal determination,” Keyport borough clerk Michele Clark said Thursday in an email. “I have also asked for a timeframe for this determination to be made. Our priority remains transparency and diligence in this process and we will keep you informed of any significant updates or developments.”

According to Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon, any decision on who is eligible to appear on a municipal ballot is made by that municipality’s clerk, because laws that govern who is eligible for local offices vary from town to town.

“For municipal elections, it is the municipal clerk who is in charge of this process,” Hanlon explained. “The municipal clerk is the filing authority according to New Jersey law.”

Merla, who is chairman of Keyport’s planning board – he was appointed to the board by Mayor Rose Araneo – could not be reached for comment through the planning board secretary.

“It is important to me to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process, and I take any concerns regarding candidate eligibility seriously,” Clark said in an email. “The concerns raised regarding the candidate’s eligibility are being thoroughly investigated and will be addressed according to the applicable laws and regulations. Transparency and adherence to legal standards are paramount to maintaining the public’s trust in our electoral system.”

