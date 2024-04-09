Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in George County: Officials

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A convicted felon was arrested after he was allegedly found with a firearm during a traffic stop, according to reports.

Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Keith Wayne Gardner after a traffic stop on April 4 in the Agricola community.

(Courtesy: George County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Gardner was previously convicted of third-degree burglary out of Mobile, Alabama. Since he had a previous felony conviction, he was not allowed to possess the firearm, according to reports.

Gardner was arrested and charged with one count of weapons possession of a firearm or other weapons by a convicted felon.

He has since been released on a $30,000 bond to a Quick Release Bonding, according to arrest reports.

