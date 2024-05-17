Convicted felon arrested for shooting at WeGo building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is in custody after a shooting at the WeGo building in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the WeGo bus station located in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Convicted felon Kenneth Johnson, 31, was arrested after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man on the steps of the WeGo building. Johnson then dropped his gun after a police officer working at the bus station ordered him to, according to investigators.

The teen also had a gun and police said he allegedly fired during the incident as well. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical-stable condition.

Investigators believe the motive was drug-related and officers recovered apparent cocaine and marijuana at the scene.

Authorities are in the process of charging Johnson with felonies related to the shooting.

