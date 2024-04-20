Convicted felon arrested during house search: Felony Probation Unit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Probation Department officers made an arrest during a house call earlier this week.

On April 16, officers arrested Joel Gonzalez, 48, for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm by a felon, and for violation of post-release supervision. The home call was conducted at a residence within the 900 block of South Union Avenue.

During the search, officers discovered over 3.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a Mossberg pump action 12-gauge shotgun and various calibers of ammunition.

