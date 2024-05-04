Convicted felon arrested for assault after leading police on a high-speed chase

On Friday morning, police answered a call of an assault with a gun in the 10600 block of Northeast 29th Street in Bellevue.

When Bellevue Police officers located the suspect, he failed to stop and led leading police on a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit continued across the State Route (SR) 520 floating bridge and ended in the Greenlake neighborhood of Seattle when the suspect crashed into two vehicles.

The car came to a stop on a resident’s lawn on Greenlake Way North and Ashworth Avenue North and then the suspect fled on foot.

Seattle police found a gun at the scene that was reported stolen.

The suspect was identified as a 36-year-old male convicted felon and was booked into King County Jail under suspicion of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, eluding police, hit and run, and possession of a firearm.

There were no injuries reported by the two vehicles that were struck.