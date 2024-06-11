Convicted felon arrested for ammunition in Tulare County

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convicted felon has been arrested in Lindsay for allegedly possessing 40 boxes of live ammunition and mail from homes in Tulare County, the Lindsay Police Department said.

Officers say on Monday, at around 4 a.m., they received a report of a suspicious individual in the incorporated county area near Exeter, specifically in the vicinity of Myer Drive and Road 228. The individual, driving a red Honda Accord, was observed looking into parked vehicles.

While on general patrol, an officer said they spotted the vehicle entering the city near Hickory Street and Parkside Avenue. Police say the driver was identified as 41-year-old Aisai See. See had an active warrant from Tulare County for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and he was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found a .22LR rifle and a .357 Magnum revolver. The revolver had been previously reported stolen. Additionally, See, a convicted felon, was found in possession of over 40 boxes of live ammunition and mail from various homes in the area.

Detectives say he was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Tulare County Jail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.