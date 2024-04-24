Convicted felon arrested for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday on several outstanding warrants in connection with a domestic-related shooting that injured his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said 34-year-old Diontae Thompson, who was out of probation, allegedly pushed his way into an apartment on 14th Avenue North and shot the man in the foot. After being shot, the victim told police he and Thompson fought over the gun.

PREVIOUS: Man shot in the foot during argument in North Nashville

During the fight, Thompson allegedly pistol whipped the victim after pointing the gun at the victim’s head. The gun malfunctioned and Thompson left the apartment before officers arrived, according to investigators.

Detectives with the MNPD’s North Precinct quickly swore out several arrest warrants against Thompson, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and especially aggravated burglary.

Police said Thompson was found Tuesday, April 23, in the passenger seat of a Nissan Maxima during a traffic stop on Candlewood Drive in Madison. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Thompson was booked on 10 outstanding warrants and was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.