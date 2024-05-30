Convicted ex-cop says he's no monster as he bids for new trial in quadruple homicide

As he faces a life sentence for the murder of four men in Orange County, ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione wants the judge to know that the jury got it wrong, that he's the victim of liars and corrupt law enforcement and that he's not a monster but a compassionate man who has always gone out of his way to help people.

Tartaglione penned a 12-page handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas this week supplementing his new lawyer's' lengthy motion to set aside the verdict and grant him a new trial.

"The one thing that keeps my head up and keeps me fighting is the fact that I am innocent," he wrote after bemoaning the violence and inhumane conditions he has faced while incarcerated. "It's what gives me the courage to confront even this Court and declare that a grave injustice has been done."

He was convicted last year in the April 11, 2016, killings of Martin Luna, his nephews Miguel Luna and Urbano Santiago, and family friend Hector Gutierrez. Jurors found that Tartaglione and Martin Luna were involved in a plan to buy and sell cocaine. And when Luna lost or stole $250,000 and the ex-cop couldn't get him to give it back, Tartaglione lured him to his brother's bar in Chester and strangled him with a zip tie.

Luna had brought the others along and they were then killed and buried on Tartaglione's property, their bodies not to be discovered for eight months.

The defense motion focuses on allegations that witnesses and cops perjured themselves when they testified against Tartaglione last year; that his trial lawyer's decisions - including convincing Tartaglione not to testify but then not following through on arguments he promised to make - amounted to ineffectiveness of counsel that cost Tartaglione a fair trial; and that key portions of interrogations and other videos were either edited or lost to hide evidence that would have been favorable to Tartaglione's defense.

Martin Luna, one of four men killed April 11, 2016, in Orange County, in an undated photo

"Witnesses were clearly fed information by aggressive State investigators who bullied, threatened, coerced and cajoled to ensure this conviction," Inga Parsons wrote in arguing that a "manifest injustice" should be rectified. "There was obvious spillover as to all of the counts as they depended on the credibility of the cooperators as to the murders as there was no true direct evidence of Mr. Tartaglione's involvement other than assertions by the cooperators."

Prosecutors Maurene Comey and Jacob Fiddelman countered that the verdict should stand, insisting that the eyewitness, cellphone and video evidence against Tartaglione was overwhelming. They argued that any mistaken testimony did not amount to perjury and was not substantial enough that it should upset the jury's quick guilty verdict.

They called the defense motion "nothing more than a scattershot list of post-hoc gripes" about how Tartaglione's trial lawyer, Bruce Barket, handled the case.

"But the law is clear that reasonable strategic choices made by experienced and able counsel are not constitutionally deficient merely because the defendant ends up convicted," they wrote, adding later that "Because there is zero risk that an innocent person has been convicted, a new trial is not warranted, and the Motion should be denied."

Tartaglione's sentencing is scheduled for June 10 but Parsons has requested that it be postponed and that date used instead for arguments on the retrial motion.

Three co-conspirators who pleaded guilty have already been sentenced. Marcos Cruz, who helped Tartaglione bury the bodies, was sentenced to time served; Jason Sullivan, Martin Luna's boss at a construction company who participated in the drug conspiracy and helped get Luna to the bar that day, got 10 years in prison; and Joseph Biggs, who admitted to shooting one of the victims and was the only eyewitness to detail the killings, was sentenced to nearly 17 years.

Marcos Cruz, who worked as a farmhand on ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione's ranch, is a cooperating witness who testified about Tartaglione's role in a drug conspiracy and the killing of four men in Orange County in 2016.

Tartaglione claims that if there was a drug conspracy it was Cruz who masterminded it. He claims he was a fall guy set up by Cruz, who worked as a farmhand for Tartaglione, had full access to his property and had rented out the bar on April 11. He said that Biggs' claims of doing enforcement work for Tartaglione were lies and that it was Cruz who brought Biggs and ex-Haverstraw cop Gerard Benderoth - another co-conspirator who killed himself as the FBI moved in to arrest him - together to force Luna to repay Cruz' money.

Tartaglione spent most of his career in the Briarcliff Manor Police Department, with much shorter police jobs earlier in Pawling, Mount Vernon and his native Yonkers. He later ran an animal rescue operation, and detailed in his letter the dogs and horses he has rescued using his own funds and how he once spent more than $1,000 to fix the beak of a wild Canadian goose.

He wrote to the judge that it was not normal for him to tout his past good deeds.

"But this is not a normal situation," he wrote. "At trial I was painted as a man who would be able to kill someone and even more egregious kill someone over money. I am the farthest thing from that."

He detailed for Karas once disarming a gunman in a school; winning $100,000 at a casino and giving half of it to a friend with a disabled son; and inviting autistic children to his farm.

He insisted he was housed in lockup with the sex-trafficking financier Jeffrey Epstein despite being charged in a quadruple murder because he was viewed as the only person in special housing who would not hurt or extort Epstein. He said he performed CPR on Epstein, presumably the first time the financier attempted suicide in the summer of 2019. Tartaglione was no longer his cellmate when Epstein succeeding in killing himself the following month.

While Parsons' motion details the ineffectiveness of counsel claims, Tartaglione stated simply that he wanted Barket to attack the perjury that was happening in court. "Instead I foolishly kept trusting in my attorney," he wrote. "He betrayed my trust."

"Nick hired me to win an acquittal for him. I failed," Barket told The Journal News/lohud in an email Thursday "He is entitled to (be) angry and disappointed. I hope he wins a new trial. Within the bounds of the law and my ethical obligations, I will do anything I can to help."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tartaglione writes to judge in bid for new trial in quadruple homicide